Clear

High school stocks classrooms with 'safety bucket' in case of active shooter

They are kits no one hopes to use, but ones a local school district said could save a life in the event of the unimag...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

They are kits no one hopes to use, but ones a local school district said could save a life in the event of the unimaginable.

Scroll for more content...

To prepare for an active shooter, the Clio School District is arming its classrooms with supplies.

Heidi Hummel and her classmates are gearing up for their senior year at Clio High School.

In this day and age, in light of all the school shootings, back-to-school prep has taken a more somber tone. This year at Clio, every classroom will have what's called a "safety bucket."

"We are unloading them and using them in the event of a lockdown situation. We're also going to use them as food and supplies if we were ever locked down for a long time," Hummel said.

The buckets will go into every classroom in the district.

Assistant Principal Kevin Ayre said the school needs the public's help to fill the buckets with potentially life-saving supplies.

"They're going to be filled with gauze, bandages, water. You know, necessities in the situation that we have to be in a long-term lockdown," Ayre said.

Walmart donated 144 buckets. Students and faculty said they are great because in the case of an emergency they could be used as bathrooms as well.

The Clio Menards is taking donations for needed items.

Clio Principal Lisa Taylor said her school has been trained in ALICE, alert-lockdown-inform-counter-evacuate, and these buckets will just continue to help students feel more comfortable.

"I mean, when you look at our kids, my daughter goes to Clio. I have a high schooler and another one in elementary. And I look at this as a parent too. I want our students to come here and feel like, 'wow, I feel like I'm safe,'" Taylor said.

Hummel wants to be prepared. By making sure every classroom is fully stocked she feels ready to head back to class.

"You can only live for today, but anything can happen," Hummel said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance