Clear

Montenegro defends itself after Trump calls tiny nation 'aggressive'

The tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro responded Thursday to US President Donald Trump's remark that it is a "very aggr...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro responded Thursday to US President Donald Trump's remark that it is a "very aggressive" country by saying it was proud of its "peaceful politics" and "stabilizing" influence in the region.

Scroll for more content...

Trump's comments on Montenegro came during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, where he appeared to waver on whether the US would come to the defense of all NATO member countries.

In a statement, the government of Montenegro said: "We build friendships, and we have not lost (a) single one, and at the same time we are able to boldly and defensively protect and defend our own national interests."

"In today's world, it does not matter how big or small you are, but to what extent you cherish the values of freedom, solidarity and democracy. Therefore, the friendship and the alliance of Montenegro and the United States of America is strong and permanent."

As a new NATO member, the government added, Montenegro "contributes to peace and stability -- not only on the European continent but worldwide."

Montenegro, in southeastern Europe, became the 29th member of NATO in June last year.

NATO requires all members to help defend fellow member nations that have been attacked, as Carlson noted to Trump in the interview, which aired Tuesday evening.

"Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?" Carlson inquired.

Trump responded: "I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. ... They are very strong people. They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you are in World War III."

Article 5 of the NATO treaty provides that "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies." While at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, last week, Trump signed the NATO communiqu-, which explicitly endorsed Article 5.

A former NATO supreme allied commander, retired Gen. Wesley Clark, told CNN's "New Day" on Thursday that Trump's wavering commitment to NATO's mutual defense provision would worry Montenegro.

"This is the worst nightmare for the Montenegrins," said Clark, who was a Democratic candidate for president in 2004. "They thought they were safe, they got into NATO, they rely on NATO to give them the assurance to be able to build a democracy and move their economy forward."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance