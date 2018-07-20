Clear

IHOP president: We're still all about the pancakes

IHOP never really changed its name. A splashy social media campaign deployed last month to pr...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 12:28 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 12:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

IHOP never really changed its name.

Scroll for more content...

A splashy social media campaign deployed last month to promote its new line of burgers only made it look like IHOb was the company's new moniker.

But Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, wants its customers to know that it is just as committed as ever to serving up pancakes, waffles and other breakfast foods.

"To be clear, we're always going to innovate around breakfast," he said in an interview with CNNMoney.

Rebelez said IHOP expected some consumers to be confused -- and perhaps a little annoyed -- by the temporary name change to IHOb. But he said IHOP had to "do something bold and something creative" to break through the noise in all the marketing for food and restaurants -- even if it meant making some loyal pancake fans briefly upset.

"We tested this idea in front of some of our guests and some focus groups and the reaction that we saw play out on social media is exactly what we saw in those focus groups: an initial emotional reaction, a rejection, no way can you do this," he said.

Once people realized that the IHOb campaign was meant to be more tongue-in-cheek, Rebelez said, customers "took a deep breath and said, 'Wow! That's really brilliant.' So we've seen that whole emotional roller coaster play out."

Rebelez was coy about whether the burger push helped boost sales.

IHOP's parent company Dine Brands won't report quarterly earnings until August 1. So that will be the first time IHOP will give any specific comments about sales.

Related: IHOP reveals the mystery of IHOb

Rebelez did say there were 20,000 news articles about IHOb and that the company was the No. 2 global trending topic on Twitter at the time of the name change -- just behind the summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

"Literally everybody on the planet now knows that we're in the burger business," Rebelez said.

IHOP could use the boost.

Sales at restaurants open at least a year were up only 1% in the last quarter. Applebee's, the other chain owned by Dine Brands, grew sales 3.3% by way of comparison.

Rebelez is hopeful that a new online delivery partnership with DoorDash, which competes in a crowded field with the likes of Caviar, Postmates, Uber Eats, GrubHub and even Amazon, will help IHOP though.

The deal with DoorDash could help IHOP capture more lunch and dinner customers. But Rebelez said DoorDash will also be able to deliver pancakes -- along with blueberries, whipped cream, syrup and other potentially messy breakfast side items.

Rebelez added that IHOP worked hard to develop packaging that keeps colder toppings separate from eggs, bacon and, of course, pancakes. He joked that "protect the pancakes at all costs" became a mantra for the company.

Note that he didn't say protect the burgers.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance