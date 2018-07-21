Clear

House Democrats pick new slogan ahead of midterms: 'For the people'

House Democrats introduced a new slogan on Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections: "For the People."The new ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 11:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats introduced a new slogan on Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections: "For the People."

The new phrase comes just months before the pivotal November elections in which Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House, and as the party searches for a message that can break through with voters amid the constant noise created by President Donald Trump. The slogan comes a year after Democrats unveiled "A Better Deal" as their 2017 rallying cry.

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, who serves as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, told CNN of the new motto, "What we're saying to them is that Democrats hear you, we agree with you and we are fighting for the people each and every day. President Trump and Washington Republicans promised they'd fix these problems. Instead, the lobby of the Trump hotel in Washington is filled with lobbyists and special interests who are writing the rules to enrich themselves. We think it's time for a real change, so we can get government to work for the people once again."

A separate Democratic aide told CNN, "One of the biggest challenges we've heard again and again is that Americans don't always have a clear understanding of the difference between Democrats and Republicans. The answer is actually pretty simple, Democrats are for the people and Washington Republicans are for the special interests who are lining their pockets at the expense of every day Americans."

One name missing from the new campaign is Trump.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from California told CNN, "If we're talking about Donald Trump, we're not talking about [voters] and if we're not talking about them, we're not going to have them," he said, adding, "I don't think we should make him more significant than he is."

One Democratic member expressed some hesitation to CNN about the universality of the message.

"For some members this probably helps, but there a bunch of us who use this as guidance/suggestions for polling. And then refine a message that is better for our districts," this member said.

"The national leaders can do what they want. My job is to win and come back."

