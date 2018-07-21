Clear

Outside Yosemite, mourning for a local hero and watching the fires get closer

On a clear day, a drive through Jerseydale, California offers panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bu...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On a clear day, a drive through Jerseydale, California offers panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. But now the sky is coated a sickly gray, filled with acrid smoke from the 17,000 acre Ferguson fire raging near Yosemite National Park.

Scroll for more content...

All around Nick and Kristina Smith's home in the small community, the hills are tinder boxes of dead and dying trees.

In towns like Jerseydale and nearby Bootjack and Mariposa, there are vast tree morgues along roads and in clearings, dead pines piled in stacks. Others are dead and still standing, brown cadavers that are dangerous to firefighters.

Mariposa is in mourning after losing one of its own: Cal-Fire heavy equipment operator Braden Varney, a married father of two young children. He was carving out a protective fire break line when his bulldozer rolled over and he plunged to his death.

The firefighter died just about 7 miles from home, Nick Smith estimates. "He was a well-known person -- well-known family," he says. "So it's pretty sad, it's hitting us hard. And a lot of us are worried about the homes back here and what's going to happen."

This stretch of the Sierra has been scorched by at least a half dozen large fires since the Rim Fire obliterated 257,000 acres in 2013, said Stanton Florea, an information officer with the US Fire Service. The 13,000 acre Railroad Fire hit last year.

"I feel like we don't get a break," Kristina Smith says. "Every year we go through these fire seasons, and every year they get closer and closer to people's homes. It's very emotional for many of the people in the community."

In and around Jerseydale, Nick Smith makes a part of his living cutting down dead trees with an arsenal of chainsaws.

The US Forest Service estimates that since 2010, 129 million trees have died in California, mostly pines in the Sierra Nevada. "They became infested with bark beetles," US Forest Service information officer Jacob Welsh said. "The dying trees are not able to produce the sap, the fluids to fight the beetles and flush them out."

"They readily catch fire," he said. "They can fall over and hit somebody."

The Smiths say it's unclear to them whether they're in the voluntary evacuation zone or not. Nick said the property was safe and he would stay with his equipment and trucks. But Kristina politely disagrees.

"Everything is replaceable," she says. "It is sad to see, and it's hard to go."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance