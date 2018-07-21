Clear

Trump calls for Turkey to release US pastor accused of spying

President Donald Trump has once again called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release an American pastor ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:18 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump has once again called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release an American pastor being held on charges of espionage.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted: "A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him."

The US government, including the President, has previously urged Turkey to release Brunson. In April, Trump tweeted about the pastor: "They call him a Spy, but I am more a Spy than he is. Hopefully he will be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs."

Wednesday's call comes after a court ordered him held until an October resumption of his case.

Brunson, a North Carolina native, was arrested in October 2016 in Izmir, where he served as a pastor at the Izmir Resurrection Church.

The evangelical Presbyterian pastor was charged with plotting to overthrow the Turkish government, disrupting the constitutional order and espionage.

In March, he was formally charged with espionage and having links to terrorist organizations. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison.

Erdogan has said Brunson is undergoing a fair judicial process and "is not a hostage." He has accused the United States of politicizing a judicial matter and has called on Washington to approve the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, an exiled cleric living in Pennsylvania whom the Turkish government accuses of being behind a failed coup attempt in July 2016.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance