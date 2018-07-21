Clear

House Intelligence Chairman: Justice Department hoping 'Republicans will lose the House'

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes blasted the Justice Department and the FBI for having "actively obstructed a ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes blasted the Justice Department and the FBI for having "actively obstructed a congressional investigation" with what he sees as a political goal of waiting out Republican investigators.

Scroll for more content...

In an interview with fellow Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, Nunes warned the Justice Department and FBI "are putting all their chips in on that the Republicans will lose the House and all of these investigations will shut down."

"Now you would think, if you thought the Russians were colluding with the Trump campaign, and that there was this massive event taking place, to where the Russians were trying to help Donald Trump get elected and they were colluding and passing information or dumping emails in the direction of them, you would've thought that Congress would've been briefed back in 2016," Nunes told Duffy's "Plaidcast" podcast.

Nunes continued, "So, not only did that not happen, now Congress has said, 'Well wait a second, we need to see what evidence you have to open this investigation, how did it start, give it all to us.' ... And it's been like pulling teeth. It's been very, very difficult."

Nunes also took the opportunity to defend President Donald Trump's remarks on special counsel Robert Mueller, saying, "you could understand why Donald Trump is very frustrated, because for a year and a half, it's torn this country apart, (the Mueller investigation has) ruined the reputation of the Department of Justice and FBI, and they refuse to clean it up, and we're in just a situation in this country now that it's very, very divided because you have one party that refused to accept the results of the election."

Nunes also saved some criticism for media coverage of the Russia probe.

"Well, the media has been horrible in this whole situation, I think what we've seen since the election of President Trump is what I call the 90-10 split. You have 90% of the media who are essentially an arm of the Democratic Party" and "about 5% of the journalists out there that I would say are legitimate. And that's a problem in this country when you don't have a free and fair media."

Nues added, "if George W. Bush had done this to Obama, this town would've been on fire."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance