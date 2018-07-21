LPGA star Brittany Lincicome ready to compete against the men

Brittany Lincicome will be just the sixth woman to compete in a PGA Tour event, and the LPGA star is well aware of the historic implications. After all, the last -- and only -- woman to make the cut at a men's event was the famed Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

"Obviously, I've heard many times it would be cool to be the first woman to make the cut in a men's event (since Zaharias)," she said Tuesday ahead of the Barbasol Championship, in Nicholasville, Kentucky. "But just going to roll with it and see what happens."

And while Lincicome admits she'll likely be "super nervous" on that first tee shot Thursday, she's going to try to have a good time.

"I mean, this is literally a once-in-a-lifetime probably, a one-and-done opportunity, and I'm just going to enjoy," Lincicome said.

Now in her 14th year as a pro, Lincicome has eight LPGA Tour wins and has competed in six Solheim Cups. Her most recent finish on the LPGA Tour is second at last week's Marathon Classic. Her career earnings are more than $8.7 million.

But someone who self describes herself as talkative -- "The more I'm chatting on the golf course, actually, the better I'm playing, so I kind of use that to my advantage," she explained -- Lincicome said she was left "speechless" when the sponsor invitation arrived.

"I never actually would've gone out looking for an opportunity like this," Lincicome said.

Lincicome definitely will have support. She said that other LPGA friends are flying in to watch her play, and she also has support from the men she's playing against.

"All the guys on the putting green, in the lunch room, everyone has been super supportive, which is great," Lincicome said. "They're all like, 'It's great that you're here. Thanks for coming.' I was like, 'Thanks for having me,' you know."

As for expectations? "I would obviously love to shoot under par, around par. I think that kind of goes hand in hand with making the cut."