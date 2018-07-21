Clear

Box office hit sparks debate on drug prices in China

A new Chinese box office hit has sparked public debate on the high cost of cancer drugs and prompted calls for govern...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A new Chinese box office hit has sparked public debate on the high cost of cancer drugs and prompted calls for government action.

Scroll for more content...

"Dying to Survive," which was released on July 5, follows the true story of Lu Yong, a Chinese businessman with leukemia who smuggles cancer drugs over the border from India, for himself and other patients. He is ultimately caught and sentenced to five years in prison.

The film has proved to be a surprise hit among moviegoers in China, raking in more than $335m since its release on July 5.

It has prove especially popular online, where it has stirred discussion on the accessibility of cancer drugs and treatments. A page dedicated to the movie on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform used in China, has so far been viewed more than 1.5 billion times.

It is estimated up to 95% people in China have some kind of health insurance. However, many drugs -- including several associated with cancer -- are not covered under standard health plans.

On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on the government to do more to help cancer patients, according to state media reports.

Although he didn't reference the movie by name, Li stressed the importance of making cancer drugs readily accessible to ordinary Chinese. "If there is any cancer patient in a family, they will spend everything on it," Li said.

"Even the whole extended family will help. Cancer has become the number one killer that threatens people's health and life. Maximum effort has to be exerted to relieve the whole family's burden for the patients and families," added Li.

Tariffs lifted, prices slashed

The movie's release has coincided with a number of developments intended to help reduce the costs of drugs in China.

In the weeks after the film's release, US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. decided to reduce drug prices in China, some by as much as 10.2%.

The film also arrived only days after China lifted tariffs on imported cancer drugs as part of the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement, effective July 1.

"We have taken the initiative to expand imports, reduced the import tariffs by a large margin for cars, parts and components and daily necessities, and adopted zero tariff for anti-cancer drugs," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying last Monday.

The other member nations of the Agreement -- India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Laos -- agreed to cut tariffs on over 10,300 items.

Premier Li emphasized that to ensure medical costs reflect new zero tariffs, the government must also take measures such as slashing commissions and fees associated with drug prices.

Hua also referenced "Dying to Survive," calling it "a very popular film" when asked about India-manufactured cancer drugs.

"China and India are witnessing a growth in pharmaceutical trade, and the two sides are in sound communication on opening the Chinese market to drugs from India and conducting dialogue and cooperation between the two sides' pharmaceutical industries," Hua said.

"We believe that stronger pharmaceutical trade cooperation will contribute to the well-being of the people in our two countries."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance