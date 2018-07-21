Clear

Mystery solved. Family seen in old slides from Goodwill store is found

The mystery of the intriguing photo slides found in a Goodwill projector has been solved.Georgia resident Kris...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The mystery of the intriguing photo slides found in a Goodwill projector has been solved.

Scroll for more content...

Georgia resident Kristie Baeumert bought a projector at the thrift store last month and unearthed decades-old slides of a glamorous, globe-trotting family. She posted the photos on Facebook and set out on a mission to find the owners, a challenging task given the photos didn't have any names or locations.

The story made headlines nationwide and sent well-meaning strangers combing through the photos for clues, eager to reunite them with their owners.

After Baeumert appeared on television, a family member recognized the photos and called her. The mystery was solved -- but while the photos have been highly publicized, their reunion with the family will be anything but.

"I spoke with a very lovely woman who asked that the photographs be turned over privately with no media attention. I plan to respect her wishes," Baeumert posted on Facebook.

"Many thanks to everyone who came together to find the family and for all of the kind comments," she wrote. "People shared stories with me of their childhoods in military housing and of lost pictures they wish someone could find from their own family."

The women dazzled. So did the children

Baeumert was at the Goodwill store looking for items to add to her vintage camper last month when the Argus 300 Model III slide projector caught her attention.

"The outside of the case looked like a vintage item, so I opened it up to peek," she says. "I actually discovered the slides when the cashier opened the box when I was paying."

When she got home and projected the slides on her wall, she was so fascinated by the family photos, she invited her friends over to look at them. The women in the photos dazzled in gowns and party dresses, minks and pearls. The children dressed formally and alike most times -- even when they played outside or went to the beach.

And the children were loved. One photo has "Perfect Pic, the best of my baby," scribbled on the slide of a little girl standing outside a house.

"The more I looked at them, the more I wanted to know their story," says Baeumert, who lives in Fairburn, Georgia.

The photos left her with many questions. Who are the people? What did they do? And most importantly, how can she find them and return their pictures?

"These pictures are part of their family's story," she says. "They should have these memories to pass down and tell their story."

Subtle clues in the photos

The slides weren't marked with names or locations, but there were some subtle clues, including the word "Kansas" on the box.

An automotive expert who looked at the cars in the photos told CNN the makes and models were from the mid-to-late 1950s.

The photos also appeared to point to a military family, with a picture of a long plane with the words "Wake Island" inscribed on one slide. The tiny island in the Pacific Ocean is mostly home to the military and contractors, and is known for its role in World War II and a namesake 1942 film.

Adding to the mystery, North Georgia's Goodwill has 60 stores and almost as many donation centers, making finding whoever donated the projector nearly impossible.

But as Baeumert says, the internet is a magical place. Well, sometimes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance