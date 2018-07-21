Clear

Singer Cliff Richard wins privacy case against BBC

British singer Cliff Richard won a High Court case Wednesday against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid on hi...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British singer Cliff Richard won a High Court case Wednesday against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid on his home in August 2014.

Scroll for more content...

He has been awarded -210,000 ($273,734) in general damages, with a further hearing to decide what special damages he should be awarded.

Richard sued the national broadcaster for invasion of privacy over its coverage of the police search, which resulted from a sexual assault allegation. The singer denied the allegation and has never faced charges.

High Court Justice Anthony Mann ruled that Richard's right to privacy was infringed upon by the BBC in a "serious" and also "somewhat sensationalist way."

He added: "I have rejected the BBC's case that it was justified in reporting as it did under its rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press."

Speaking outside the court, a teary Richard said it was "going to take a little while to get over the whole emotional factor."

The singer's motivation for suing the BBC was "not for personal gain," his lawyer Gideon Benaim told reporters, but to ensure "no innocent person would have to endure what he went through."

Richard "knew all along he would be substantially out of pocket no matter what," Benaim added.

Fans gathered outside the court sang lines from his hit song "Congratulations" as the performer and his legal team left, the UK's Press Association news agency said.

A statement from the BBC press office said the broadcaster was "looking at an appeal" against the High Court ruling, while adding that it was "sorry for the distress" the singer has suffered.

The judgment "creates new case law and represents a dramatic shift against press freedom and the long-standing ability of journalists to report on police investigations, which in some cases has led to further complainants coming forward," the statement said.

While conceding that "on reflection there are things we would have done differently," the BBC said the ruling means "it will make it harder to scrutinise the conduct of the police and we fear it will undermine the wider principle of the public's right to know."

South Yorkshire Police -- the force which carried out the raid -- had earlier agreed to pay Richard substantial damages in the sum of -400,000, plus costs.

Richard -- born Harry Rodger Webb -- has sold more than 250 million records in a career that began in the 1950s. His first No. 1 hit in the United Kingdom was in 1959 with "Living Doll." He was knighted in 1995, giving him the title Sir Cliff Richard.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance