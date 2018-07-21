Clear

Trump seems to question US commitment to defending all NATO allies

President Donald Trump seemingly questioned the United States' commitment to defending all NATO allies in an intervie...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump seemingly questioned the United States' commitment to defending all NATO allies in an interview that aired Tuesday evening.

Scroll for more content...

At the end of a major international trip with three stops -- a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, a visit to the United Kingdom and the latest NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium -- Trump spoke with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, where he appeared to waver on whether the US would come to the defense of all NATO member countries.

NATO requires all members to help defend fellow member nations that have been attacked, which Carlson noted to Trump.

"Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?" Carlson inquired.

Trump responded: "I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. ... They are very strong people. They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you are in World War III."

"I understand, but that's the way it was set up," he continued. "Don't forget, I just got here a little more than a year and a half ago, but I took over the conversation three or four days ago and I said you have to pay."

While at the NATO summit last week, Trump signed the NATO communique, which explicitly endorsed Article 5.

"Any attack against one Ally will be regarded as an attack against us all, as set out in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty," the communique reads.

In 2017, Trump said he agreed with the commitment that members will come to one another's aid if they're attacked, which is Article 5 of the NATO charter. NATO has invoked Article 5 only once, following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

"I am committing the United States to Article 5," Trump said at the time.

"And certainly we are there to protect," he then added, saying this is why the US is "paying the kind of money necessary to have that force."

"Yes, absolutely I would be committed to Article 5," he said at the time.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that NATO invoked Article 5 following the 9/11 attacks.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance