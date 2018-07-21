'I don't like the uncertainty:' Wisconsin voters split after Trump-Putin summit

She voted for Donald Trump but now says she regrets it. He didn't vote for Trump but gives him credit for the economy. Another voter thinks Trump is doing a great job.

CNN traveled to a pivotal swing state to gauge what voters there had to say about President Donald Trump's time in office, on the heels of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Three voters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sat down at Spanky's Bar & Grill, where they gave their thoughts on everything from the fallout over Trump's comments Monday after his meeting with Putin to whether they thought he would be re-elected in 2020.

Here's what they said:

Pam Anderson, a retired nurse, voted for President Barack Obama and then for Trump

Anderson was born and raised in Kenosha, and although she voted for Trump in 2016, she said she regrets that now.

"I had voted for Obama. This time around I went ahead and voted for Donald Trump. And I really regret that decision," Anderson said.

When asked why she regrets her vote, she said she doesn't like "how he presents himself."

"I don't like the uncertainty," she said.

Trump faced significant criticism for his comments at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart on Monday, where he initially said he didn't have reason to think Russia had interfered in the 2016 election after hearing Putin's denial. (On Tuesday he said he had misspoken.)

"For him to just kind of push it off to the side, like he doesn't believe it, I think he's knocking the whole system," Anderson said of Trump's comments.

When asked what she thought was going to happen in 2020, Anderson said she doesn't trust the President.

"Not him. I've already decided," Anderson said. "I just don't feel that he thinks things through before he jumps into them. For me, personally, because I just really don't trust him. I just really don't trust him."

Tony Valente, a cook at Spanky's Bar & Grill, chose neither candidate in 2016, as both disgusted him

Valente said he gives Trump some credit.

Describing the 2008 housing collapse, Valente said, "It was almost like a depression, it seemed like."

"People weren't coming out. They were really watching their nickels. After that, everything started to kind of come back. And then Donald Trump walked in and he claims credit for a lot of stuff. I got to give him some credit."

Despite that, he said he doesn't plan to vote for Trump in 2020.

"No, no, no. I hope they have someone on the Dem side. I voted Republican most of my life. Um, but I gotta see who's there and where they stand," Valente said.

He noted that he didn't think a lot of people were paying attention to Trump's comments with Putin, and if they were, they might not care.

"I don't know. The money's, the economy's good. The money's flowing well. House prices coming up. People are pretty happy with that. I don't think a lot of people pay attention to that. They just say, 'Oh, that's Donald Trump,' " he said.

Anna Stewart, lives and works in Kenosha, lifelong Republican, voted for Trump

Stewart said she thought the way people voted in Kenosha had to do with jobs.

"Personally, I believe it had a lot to do with jobs. Like we saw previously, plants like Chrysler closing," Stewart said about Kenosha flipping to vote for the Republican presidential candidate in 2016. Kenosha County, which had voted for every Democratic presidential candidate since 1972, went for Trump by 255 votes.

She added that she thinks Trump will be re-elected in 2020.

"I do. I do. I think he's just, he's got the steam going," Stewart said.

"He's done a great job so far as President and he's shown us that he continues to persevere beyond the criticism and do what's right anyways. I think he's doing a great job, so."

Not only does she think Trump will be re-elected, Stewart said she plans to vote for him again, as well.