Human remains found almost every day in search linked to Toronto serial killer suspect

Toronto police found additional human remains almost every day after resuming a search of a property linked to ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:04 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 1:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Toronto police found additional human remains almost every day after resuming a search of a property linked to suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur, according to police.

"We did recover human remains virtually every day we were there," said police spokesperson Meaghan Gray, about the search that spanned from July 4 to Friday.

Officers had been examining a property in Toronto's Mallory Crescent neighborhood, which was linked to McArthur, who faces eight counts of murder.

Gray could not confirm the number of remains found or if those remains were that of one person or more. The discovered items have been sent to Ontario's Forensic Pathology Services.

The property was first searched earlier this year, leading to the discovery of the remains of seven men, found in planters seized from the home, police said.

After conducting the search during the cold winter months, police returned to the site again under warmer conditions, CNN partner CTV News reported.

Police said McArthur, who was arrested in January, buried his victims' body parts in potted plants on properties where he worked as a self-employed landscaper. In April, authorities found the dismembered body of an eighth victim, a Sri Lankan native, in a potted plant connected to McArthur.

McArthur had some sort of relationship with each of his victims, some of which were sexual, according to police.

