Clear

11-year-old girl in India raped by 17 men since January, police say

An 11-year-old girl from the Indian city of Chennai was raped by 17 men who worked in the building she lived in, loca...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:30 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 12:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An 11-year-old girl from the Indian city of Chennai was raped by 17 men who worked in the building she lived in, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The incidents have taken place since mid-January, according to S. Rajendran, the deputy commissioner of police for Chennai's Kilpauk district. They were reported to police Sunday after the girl told her family.

The 17 men -- who worked in the building as security and facilities personnel -- are under arrest, according to Rajendran.

The girl, who has a hearing disability, was given a sedative by injection before she was assaulted in the generator room in her building's basement, Rajendran said.

The accused, who range in age from their early 20s to late 60s, are also alleged to have threatened the victim should she reveal any details about the case, said A.K. Viswanathan, the local police commissioner.

Viswanathan said the first person to sexually assault the girl was a 66-year-old lift operator.

Emotions spilled over in the courtroom Tuesday, with a scuffle breaking out after the lawyers representing the girl and a separate group of attorneys with no connection to the case attacked the defendants as they were leaving, Rajendran told CNN.

This latest case follows a string of others that have rattled India in recent months.

In a separate case in May, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and burned to death in the northeastern state of Jharkhand, authorities said.

Six men were accused of raping five anti-trafficking workers last month. In another case in July, three adults, including a school principal and two teachers, and 16 minors were arrested on allegations that they repeatedly raped a 15-year-old.

And last week, a lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was charged with raping a teenager. Her father was allegedly beaten to death for complaining about it.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance