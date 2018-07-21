Clear

Man beaten by group riding scooters

A trip to a Hillcrest grocery store ended in violent fashion, after a man was confronted by three people on scooters....

A trip to a Hillcrest grocery store ended in violent fashion, after a man was confronted by three people on scooters.

On Monday around 3 p.m., Keith Lalim had just left Whole Foods and was holding two bags of groceries when something startled him.

"All of a sudden three people on scooters came whizzing by," said Lalim.

Lalim says the two females and one male - in their late teens or early 20s - sped by way too fast.

"I told them they should slow down and they weren't supposed to be on sidewalk anyways," said Lalim.

Lalim says the trio cursed at him, flew through the crosswalk and then turned back.

"As I'm holding my groceries, the guy starts punching me in the face," said Lalim.

Lalim, who was caught off guard, says he was punched more than 10 times, and wrestled onto the pavement in the street when his attacker changed tactics.

"When the fingers are going into my eyeballs, I'm thinking 'Omigod, this guy is going to blind me,'" said Lalim.

Lalim says at least one of the girls started kicking him. Eventually, several bystanders peeled them off of Lalim and they took off, leaving a scooter behind.

Dazed, Lalim managed to record them with his phone as they took off, one of the girls cursing him as they left.

"They need to be caught. It's like he snapped. He's going to do this again. He's dangerous and a menace to society," said Lalim.

Lalim suffered a head and eye injury, and scratches through his face and body. He has tests planned to determine the extent of his injuries.

Police will be looking at surveillance video retrieved from nearby businesses.

