6-month-old baby in north Louisiana dies in fire 1 hour after kidnapping

A six-month-old baby who was kidnapped from a trailer park and found severely burned an hour later has died of his in...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 9:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A six-month-old baby who was kidnapped from a trailer park and found severely burned an hour later has died of his injuries.

The mother of the baby told police two unidentified men banged on the door of her trailer in the Mayberry Mobile Home Park just after 9 p.m. on July 17.

When she opened the door, the men sprayed a substance believed to have been mace in the woman's face, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

She ran out of the trailer to get away from the attack, and when she returned, she found that her baby was missing.

Officers from the Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's 0ffice, Louisiana State Police, and Northwestern State University Police Department mobilized and began searching for the missing infant.

At 10:20 p.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a fire near Breda Avenue, approximately 1 mile away from the trailer park, and found the baby suffering from severe burns.

The baby was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to University Health in Shreveport, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the kidnapping and the baby's death is ongoing.

