Clear

Mother and baby die mysteriously, 2-year-old survives

A mother and her infant child were found dead in a Cherokee County home in the Cedar Mill Crossing neighborhood, Tues...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A mother and her infant child were found dead in a Cherokee County home in the Cedar Mill Crossing neighborhood, Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

A family member requested a welfare check after not hearing from 31-year-old victim, Holly Whitley. Once in the home, deputies located the bodies of the mother and infant, as well as a two-year-old girl who appeared to be unharmed.

It's what everybody's talking about in this quiet subdivision off Kellogg Creek Road called Cedar Mill Crossing.

"It's just very surprising. I mean, this neighborhood is safe. It's been a safe neighborhood, so I don't know what to say," says neighbor Matt Freeman. "I would be shocked if it's anything other than a freak incident."

Freeman says his heart breaks for the family. With little information from sheriff's investigators, some can't help but wonder if it was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning or perhaps an accidental electrocution.

Her last Facebook post shows her smiling with her husband as they hold their son. Authorities won't say much about the case, other than they've ruled out foul play. They do not believe this was a murder or a suicide. No one was home when we checked Wednesday morning.

The GBI will conduct the autopsies on Thursday. Cherokee County authorities say they won't comment further about this case until they get the results of those autopsies, which could take weeks.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance