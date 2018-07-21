Clear

Foster child who touched the lives of thousands finds a forever family

10-year-old Jerimiah's story went viral after being featured on KFOR's "A Place to Call Home." Caring people from as ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:01 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 1:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

10-year-old Jerimiah's story went viral after being featured on KFOR's "A Place to Call Home." Caring people from as far away as New Zealand reached out wanting to adopt this young man.

Scroll for more content...

OKDHS received more than 3,000 inquiries in less than two weeks. On Tuesday the agency announced they've identified a family for Jerimiah.

"We are excited to report that we believe we have found the perfect family for Jerimiah!" Spokesperson for OKDHS Casey White said.

"However, we have many more children and youth just like him who also need their forever homes. We hope if Jerimiah's story called on your heart to consider adoption or foster care, you continue your journey to become approved and open your heart and home to a child in need. Oklahoma's children need you."

It will take months before Jerimiah's adoption finalization is complete.

There are currently around 700 Oklahoma children legally free to adopt.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance