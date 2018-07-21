Clear

Mom charged after allegedly letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter

An Independence woman is now facing child abuse charges after allegedly letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 1:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Independence woman is now facing child abuse charges after allegedly letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter.

Scroll for more content...

Azzie Watson, 25, has been charged with three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment in Jackson County.

On June 29, Kansas City police were called to a metro hospital in regard to a reported rape. Officers were given a recording that Independence police had obtained and, according to court documents, was made by Waton's boyfriend.

In the recording, Watson admits to watching two men rape her daughter and taking the little girl back to the location of the crime approximately 10 times. Court documents say, in the recording, she admits that her daughter was raped about five times.

On June 29, Watson was arrested for failure to appear in court and her two children were taken into protective custody.

On July 10, detectives interviewed Watson at the Wyandotte County jail where she told them what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend, court documents say.

Detectives told Watson her daughter tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and also for meth in her system. Medical records also said there were foreign metallic objects found in both children's feet.

Watson admitted to using meth the day she was arrested but said she didn't know how the disease was possible.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance