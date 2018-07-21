Clear

Baby kidnapped, burned to death

Natchitoches police are investigating after a baby was kidnapped and burned to death Tuesday night.Around 9:10...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:27 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 12:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Natchitoches police are investigating after a baby was kidnapped and burned to death Tuesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m. on July 17th, NPD received a 911 call in reference to a six-month-old baby being taken from a residence in Mayberry Trailer Park.

Officers arrived and spoke with the mother of the child who advised that two unknown subjects came to her trailer and began beating on her door. She stated upon opening the door she was sprayed in the face with a substance she believed to be mace. She immediately fled the residence to get away from the attackers and upon circling back discovered the baby missing.

Officers began immediately searching the area and called in additional officers from the Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's 0ffice, Louisiana State Police and Northwestern State University Police Department. Natchitoches Fire Department was called to the scene to check the mother out.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. NPD received a report of a fire near Breda Ave and upon arrival discovered a baby approximately 6 months of age with obvious burns about his body.

The baby was transported to NRMC in critical condition. He was then airlifted to University Health where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is continuing, further information will be given at a later time.

