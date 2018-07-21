25 gunshots fired at residence

About 25 gunshots rang out in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to police.
At 3:45 a.m., a High Point police officer heard the shots.
As the officer worked to identify where the shots were fired, a resident called 911 to report that someone was shooting at their house on the 300 block of Hobson St., police said.
No one was injured.
Police were unable to find a suspect or suspects.
Officials say they are canvassing the area for evidence and believe only one home was hit.
Police plan to return to the scene in daylight to continue their canvass.
