Gallery takes down violent Trump illustration

A Portland art gallery has taken down a window illustration showing a knife to the throat of President Donald Trump....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 12:28 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 12:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Portland art gallery has taken down a window illustration showing a knife to the throat of President Donald Trump.

According to a man who identified himself as the One Grand Gallery's founder, who refused to give his name and hid his face from a FOX 12 Oregon crew, the graphic image came down following continuous threats and a request from his landlord.

The man also declined to explain why the gallery put the image up in a window, which faces a public street and sidewalk.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: "But, I mean, you felt strong enough to put this out here?"

Gallery Founder: "Yeah, but people that are responding, are responding with such anger and violence. People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family."

The gallery, located at 1000 E. Burnside St., isn't the only business to receive threats.

A worker at an unaffiliated automotive shop located one floor above the art gallery said the phone has been ringing off the hook all morning, after pictures of the illustration went viral on social media.

"It's been a crazy, crazy morning," said Dane Johnson of Total Performance Converters. "I've had threats to have rocks thrown through the window. I've had threats that we're never going to do business with you again. And I've also had threats on my life - you know, we're going to come and kill you."

Johnson said he had received calls from all across the United States, including as far away as Florida.

On Tuesday morning, the gallery founder - who said the artistic organization was only a "hobby" - was scraping the Trump illustration off the window. However, an identical image continues to hang inside among other negative depictions of the president at an anti-Trump exhibit.

The gallery also posted the image to its Facebook page around 10 a.m. with the caption, "The same people offended over a 'death threat' are the same people upholding death threats &violence. Irony."

"People are angry about the picture that's put up," Johnson said. "I've had people say we're going to call the FBI on you. We've reported you to the local police."

As of mid-morning, a department spokesperson said the Portland Police Bureau had not yet received any complaints.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesman said the agency is aware of the gallery's depiction of the president, but the Secret Service does not comment further about possible investigations.

