Clear

Watergate reporter: Nixon didn't experience this

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein tells Anderson Cooper that the US has never seen Democrats and Republicans so openly question "the loyalty of the President" to the country.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Republican Rep. Will Hurd is advising against President Donald Trump having solo meetings with other world leaders because "too much is at stake."

The Texas Republican said having a clear strategy is necessary going into a meeting with other heads of state, just a day after Trump had a one-on-one summit with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

RELATED: Trump, facing fury, says he misspoke with Putin

"Look, you need to have a strategy, and I don't think he should be doing one-on-one meetings with heads of state because too much is at stake," Hurd said Tuesday on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

Trump was widely criticized for comments he made after the sit-down Monday with Putin in Helsinki, Finland. He has since walked back his remarks, but initially he seemed eager to accept Putin's denial of Russian interference in the 2016 American election over the US intelligence conclusion.

CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Hurd, who is a former CIA officer and member of the House Intelligence Committee, if he trusted Trump's ability to speak on behalf of US interests.

Hurd responded by saying it "starts with having a clear strategy."

"I also think that many US presidents have made the mistake to think that they can reset our relations with Russia," Hurd later said.

He continued: "Russia is interested in one thing and one thing only, and that's re-establishing the territory and integrity of the USSR."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes