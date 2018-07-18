Clear

Gun store to host firearm-safety class for kids

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of Greenfield moms has partnered with a local store that sells firearms and supplies with the hopes of educating local children about firearm safety.

"GC Parents On A Mission" is aiming to create safer schools, especially after the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. The group has already started a petition that was presented to the Greenfield-Central school board earlier this summer. They want to see metal detectors in the district.

Since then, Governor Eric Holcomb has announced a new initiative to provide free handheld metal detectors in schools, and Greenfield-Central superintendent Dr. Harold Olin has applied for that state grant.

In the meantime, "GC Parents On A Mission" and Highsmith Guns are partnering to host a free firearm safety event. The class will teach kids the do's and don'ts about guns, and what to do if they find a gun.

In a post on Facebook, "GC Parents On A Mission" writes, "we realize we cannot control how others parent, or if they lock up their guns."

