Pet owner blames groomer in dog's death

A dog's death may soon prompt a legal battle between a pet owner and a mid-state dog grooming service whose owners ha...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dog's death may soon prompt a legal battle between a pet owner and a mid-state dog grooming service whose owners have dealt with legal trouble before.

Alice Perez says she's trying to figure out what happened Saturday to her dog Lucy.

She says after dropping Lucy off at Spot's Pet Supply and Dog Wash in Donelson in the morning, she came to pick her up in the afternoon.

Alice says her otherwise healthy dog was returned to her paralyzed, according to the vet she took Lucy to. Given the injuries, Alice made the decision to put Lucy down.

But now Alice says she wants answers, and is considering legal action against Spot's Pet Supply.

Spot's Pet Supply released a statement saying it decided to accept Lucy on Saturday, but the dog was not in good health, but rather "in both negligent condition and questionable health," and that Lucy left in the same physical condition that she came in "with the only update being she was freshly groomed."

It's a claim that Perez denies.

"Its absurd," Perez said. "There's no way she came in paralyzed -- people saw her walk in on four legs with a leash, they handed me the leash back."

Spots Pet Supply is owned by the same people who own The Dog Spot in East Nashville, a business that has faced lawsuits for pet deaths before. But Alice says, to her, the only pet that matters was Lucy.

