Teen Entrepreneur Gets OK To Sell 'Old Fashioned' Hot Dogs

A young entrepreneur in north Minneapolis now has the official OK to sell his old fashioned hot dogs.
Jaequan Faulkner, who is 13 years old, has been selling hot dogs outside of his Penn Avenue home since 2016. However, his business was not officially permitted and did not have health inspectors checking in on the safety of his food.
So, the Minneapolis Health Department and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network worked with the boy to get his permit.
The health department even helped pay for it.
"It's not about the money," he told WCCO-TV. "It's something I enjoy doing."
Faulkner hopes to take his food stand on the road and sell "Jaequan's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs" all over the North Side.
He hopes he'll make enough money this summer so he can buy a food cart for next summer.
