10,000 volunteers needed for week of Super Bowl

The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee needs 10,000 volunteers with smiling faces when an estimated 100,000 people flood the city during the week leading up to the big game.

Committee CEO Brett Daniels say the volunteers are crucial.

"They are really the face of the game. They are the face of Atlanta over the course of that week to 10 days," he says. "Past experiences in Houston and Minnesota, it's all about the volunteers. Those people are the people you see the minute you land at the airport."

Volunteers will work the airport, street teams, hotels and other areas helping visitors.

So, who are these people with time to volunteer? Well, Tony Torbert works for Georgia Pacific and says his company wants its employees to participate.

"They've definitely been encouraging it," says Torbert. "I don't know about time off. We are still kind of working through that, but they've definitely been encouraging it."

CBS46 Reporter Vince Sims tagged along with Duane Wade as he went through the volunteer process.

When asked why he wanted to volunteer, he said, "It's a moment. You are creating moments and this is a moment for the city. To be able to volunteer for a moment, create a memory, and be a part of that , that's important."

He also hopes the Atlanta Falcons will also be a part of Super Bowl 53.

"I've got a top five defense, I've got a top five defense. We are going to swing into there."

The committee says they already have 26,000 people registered online.

They are trying to interview at least 500 people a day.