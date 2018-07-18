Clear

Coyote, not cougar, now suspected of attacking dog in Portland

Wildlife biologists believe a coyote, not a cougar, attacked a dog in southeast Portland last week.Police resp...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wildlife biologists believe a coyote, not a cougar, attacked a dog in southeast Portland last week.

Scroll for more content...

Police responded to the 3000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue at 3:07 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report that a 7-year-old poodle named Sophia had been attacked in her yard by a cougar.

The dog's owner told FOX 12 she let Sophia out to go to the bathroom, but she saw the dog quickly run around the corner before letting out a loud yelp.

The dog's owner said the attacking animal was last seen walking down the middle of the road toward Southeast 118th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate a cougar. This was the second reported cougar sighting in the area in a week.

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that based on the bite marks on the dog, the attacker is believed to have been a coyote.

Sophia was taken to the vet for treatment of two puncture wounds and was expected to be OK.

Police had asked people in the area to keep small pets indoors if possible and not leave pet food outside. Anyone who does see a cougar in a neighborhood is asked to call police.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes