Woman finds black widow spider in package of grapes

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Connecticut woman got more than she bargained for after opening up a package of grapes she bought at the grocery store.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, posted on Facebook that she found a black widow spider hiding inside her package of grapes.

She bought the grapes from a Stop and Shop in Branford.

The customer said she immediately contacted the store, which gave her a full refund.

The "Anthony's Organic grapes" were grown in California.

Female black widows are one of the most venomous spiders in North America, but are rarely deadly as long as the bite is treated quickly.

