Former officer indicted for allegedly stealing opioid pills confiscated as evidence

A Mobile County Grand Jury has indicted Damian Colvin, a former Mobile Police Officer, after he was arrested last sum...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Mobile County Grand Jury has indicted Damian Colvin, a former Mobile Police Officer, after he was arrested last summer on three criminal charges: tampering with physical evidence, theft of property, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Grand Jury returned a true bill on all three charges.

In the indictment, the Grand Jury wrote that on August 22, 2017, Colvin, 45, took possession of narcotics pills after detaining a suspect and upon "realizing he was being recorded by a camera (he threw) the pills onto the grass."

The indictment said the pills in question were Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Oxycontin, Alprazolam, and/or Morphine.

At the time of the arrest, Mobile Police said its internal affairs office investigated Colvin following a complaint from another police officer.

The indictment was signed on April 27, 2018, but it wasn't filed in the state's online court system, Alacourt, until June 29, 2018.

When FOX10 News called for a comment Tuesday, July 17, Colvin's attorney said he was not aware of the indictment, and declined to comment until he had a chance to look over the documents.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman told FOX10 News the Mobile County Circuit Court has recently suffered budget cuts and layoffs, and is understaffed so much to the point the court system has a backup of filing court documents in a timely manner.

Tillman declined to comment further about the evidence in Colvin's case.

City of Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber also declined to comment about the specifics in Colvin's case.

FOX10 News Investigative Reporter Kati Weis is working to get more information, and will have a full report on FOX10 News at 5 p.m.

