Deputy charged with woman's 2017 murder

Dashcam video captured the shooting that ended the life of 46-year-old Evin Yadegar last year.

Yadegar stopped reversing and started pulling away from officers, who had started chasing her as a battery suspect in Modesto. They tried to get her out of her car once she finally stopped in Ripon.

Yadegar's husband has maintained she had bipolar disorder and was in a manic state in need of help, not trying to hurt anyone when she was shot.

Stanislaus County Deputy Justin Wall shot four times. He was the only officer who fired that February day. Now, he's the only one facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say with such a charge indicates a specific intent to kill a person under an honest but unreasonable belief in self-defense.

Unwilling to speak on camera about the charge, restaurant owner Hanibal Yadegar issued the following statement through his attorney about this step in the case of his wife, the mother of his son:

"We both value and respect the courageous decision which has been made and the prosecution of Deputy Wall to which the DA's office is committed. We firmly believe that it was and is the absolute right conclusion to reach and the appropriate thing to do."

Last year, only a few days after the killing, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson spoke out, describing Wall as "well-trained. He's a good troop."

At that time, Wall was a four-year veteran of the force.

Following the announcement of the charges, Christianson and the department only offered a statement, which reads in part:

"This is a tragic event for the Yadegar family, Deputy Wall, the Sheriff's Office and our community... At this point, it is inappropriate for us to comment further. We are confident that our system of justice will determine the appropriate outcome."

Though cars packed Wall's driveway and the end of the cul-de-sac in front of his home, no one would come to the door when FOX40 went there to get his side of what happened that February night. Good friends who live a few houses down would not go on camera but did tell FOX40 the Walls are good people and that what they're now going through is terrible.

Wall has been placed on administrative leave and is set to be arraigned on July 30.