Clear

North Carolina couple's Amphicar makes a splash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- When Scott and Melanie Whaley take their car for a cruise it makes quite a splash.It's cal...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:37 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- When Scott and Melanie Whaley take their car for a cruise it makes quite a splash.

Scroll for more content...

It's called an Amphicar, short for amphibious car.

"It's both a car and boat all in one," said Scott, who owns a 1964 Amphicar. "It sits a little low so you have to watch the wake from big boats."

Scott remembers seeing one for the first time in a magazine and decided to find one. The one he found took about a year to restore and has to be registered with the state as both a boat and a car.

"Just make sure they don't collect two taxes," Scott said.

It can be twice the fun of most vehicles and even comes complete with its own personal shade for those hot sunny days.

"It's a people magnet," Melanie said. "We meet a lot of people."

Later this month the couple plans to head to the Amphicar Club's 50th Anniversary where they are trying to get as many as they can to set a Guinness World Record.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes