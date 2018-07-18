Man found stabbed to death outside Walmart

Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday night behind the Walmart at Kenrick Plaza in the 7400 block of Watson Road. Two people a, 28-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman have been taken into police custody in this case.

Shrewsbury police called St. Louis County police at around 9:20pm asking for help in the investigation for a possible homicide. St. Louis County police found a the body of a 33 -year-old man in the wooded area behind Walmart. According to authorities, the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. There is a trail of blood that runs from behind the Walmart, through the parking lot, and past a fence on the other side.

No motive in this death has been released. The investigation into this death remains active, authorities have not released much more information.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis County detectives have taken over the investigation.