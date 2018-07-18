Clear

Man found stabbed to death outside Walmart

Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday night behind the Walmart at Kenrick Plaza in the 7400 block of Watson Road...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday night behind the Walmart at Kenrick Plaza in the 7400 block of Watson Road. Two people a, 28-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman have been taken into police custody in this case.

Scroll for more content...

Shrewsbury police called St. Louis County police at around 9:20pm asking for help in the investigation for a possible homicide. St. Louis County police found a the body of a 33 -year-old man in the wooded area behind Walmart. According to authorities, the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. There is a trail of blood that runs from behind the Walmart, through the parking lot, and past a fence on the other side.

No motive in this death has been released. The investigation into this death remains active, authorities have not released much more information.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis County detectives have taken over the investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes