Clear

Ryan: Russia is a menacing government

House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is no doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, adding that they are a "menacing government that does not share our values."

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee say they are standing by one of the key conclusions in their report on Russian election interference that questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help Donald Trump get elected President.

On Monday, Putin said at a news conference alongside Trump in Helsinki, Finland, that he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton, while denying that Russia meddled in the election.

The comment raises questions about the finding of the House Intelligence Committee Republican report on Russia, which was released in April, which disputed the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment on Putin's intentions.

"The Intelligence Community Assessment judgments on Putin's strategic intentions did not employ proper analytic tradecraft," the report stated, adding that the committee "identified significant intelligence tradecraft failings that undermine confidence in the ICA judgments regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategic objectives for disrupting the U.S. election."

That view has not changed in the wake of Putin's comments, several committee Republicans said.

"Absolutely, no doubt," Rep. Pete King of New York said of the GOP report, saying he stands by it based on the intelligence he's seen and because he says he doesn't believe Putin.

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican, also said he thought Putin was lying on Monday by saying he wanted Trump to win.

"I don't believe that for a second. I don't believe Putin is being honest," Stewart said. "I think Putin is doing what he does, and that's how can he weaken this President, ironically. How he weakens this President is saying, 'Yeah, this is my guy.'"

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican who led the committee's Russia probe, defended the panel's final report, saying Putin's intentions were not clear back then.

"The record clearly shows that we didn't know his thinking during that time frame. The record shows it could have gone either way," Conaway said. "I think that disclosure (on Monday) was done self-serving from his standpoint."

At a news conference Tuesday, Ryan was asked if the House GOP made a mistake on that key finding. But Ryan said the GOP-led committee found the Intelligence Community employed poor methodology in reaching that conclusion, referring additional questions to the committee.

"They were concerned about was the trade craft that was conducted by our intelligence community. When we reviewed the IC we also believed there were some mistakes made by the IC," Ryan said. "But let's be very clear, just so everybody knows: Russia did meddle with our elections."

The finding questioning whether Putin was trying to help Trump win puts the House Intelligence Committee Republicans at odds with the Intelligence Community. Senior officials in the Trump administration have testified before Congress that they also support the conclusions reached in the January 2017 assessment.

The House GOP report is also at odds with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which released its own report earlier this month reviewing the intelligence assessment and found "no reason" to dispute the tradecraft or the conclusions of the Intelligence Community.

But Trump has frequently questioned the Intelligence Community's assessment, including on Monday, in which he sided with Putin over US intelligence on 2016 election interference.

House Intelligence Republicans say they disagreed with Trump's comments about Russian meddling, but they argue that Russia was trying to sow discord into the US election system, as opposed to electing Trump.

"I've made clear the President is wrong on that," King said of his stance on Russian election interference. "There is no evidence of collusion but there is overwhelming evidence of meddling by the Russians. ... Those are two separate issues and he's got to realize that."

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, ignored questions from a CNN reporter Tuesday about Putin's comments on favoring Trump.

"You know the rules," Nunes said when asked for comment.

This story has been updated to include additional developments.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes