Clear

Texas police capture possible serial killer

Houston police say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a man suspected in three killings over several days, is now in custody.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

He removed his ankle monitor and eluded police for days. But Jose Gilberto Rodriguez isn't going anywhere now, charged with two counts of capital murder -- with the possibility of more charges to come.

Rodriguez, 46, is suspected in at least two of three Houston-area homicides over the past week. Police have called the homicides possible serial killings, though the motive hasn't been released.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender who was on parole at the time of the killings, is being held without bond Wednesday at the Harris County Jail. Authorities may file additional charges against him, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Alert resident tipped off police

If not for the sharp eye of a Houston resident Tuesday, authorities said, the suspect may have zeroed in on another target.

"It's possible he was casing the neighborhood in search of his next victim," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "So thanks to the alert work of that citizen and swift action, we were able to get involved."

Gonzalez said the tipster spotted a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday. It was the same Nissan Sentra that police said Rodriguez was likely driving.

After that resident called police, authorities realized Rodriguez was still in the car. Following a 14-minute pursuit through the neighborhood, Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident.

Deputy Jorge Reyes, who initiated the traffic stop when the license plate came back stolen, said once Rodriguez realized he couldn't escape, he pulled over and put his hands out the window.

Deputies found a pistol in the car.

"He didn't say anything," Reyes said.

Forensic information that would tell whether the handgun was used in any of the crimes won't be available until Wednesday, Detective David Crane of the sheriff's office said.

Rodriguez is accused of two of the killings, Crane said. A third possible holding charge of capital murder could be added Wednesday after Houston police look at the evidence.

The suspect was interviewed but didn't divulge much and made no admission of guilt, he said.

3 victims found in 4 days

Police said Rodriguez cut off his ankle monitor a few days before the first shooting.

The first victim, Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead Friday night inside her home in northwest Harris County after her family called authorities because they couldn't reach her.

Johnson's car was stolen from her home and later discovered at a nearby mall. That's when the Harris County Sheriff's Office reviewed the mall's surveillance video and made a connection with the suspect.

Two other people were found dead at different mattress stores Saturday and Monday.

Authorities said they also believe Rodriguez robbed a Metro bus driver early Monday and shot a driver last week. The driver who was shot is in serious condition but is stable and able to talk with his family, officials said.

Crane said there is nothing to indicate a connection between any of the victims.

Acevedo, the police chief, told reporters that authorities are trying to determine whether Rodriguez committed other crimes about which they don't know yet.

He also said Harris County is looking to form a task force that would focus on parolees who have committed serious crimes.

"We've got to up our game, because there's not enough to deal with parolees," he said. "But we're going to change that."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes