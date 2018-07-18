Scaramucci: Loyalty to Trump requires truth-telling

Scroll for more content...

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump Tuesday to "reverse course immediately" and walk back some of the statements he made during the news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump's made a very big mistake here. He's got to reverse course immediately," Scaramucci said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Standing beside Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible. Trump also touted Putin's vigorous denial of Russian involvement.

Scaramucci said the President's next steps should be to issue a statement saying that he misspoke and that the evidence Russia meddled in the 2016 election is "irrefutable."

The former White House staffer, who was on the job for last than two weeks last summer, invoked the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Emperor's New Clothes" and seemed to suggest that someone in the White House should tell Trump he made a "grave mistake" and that he needs to change strategy.

"This is not a mistake of words, by the way, this is not a bad PR kerfuffle. This is a mistake of strategy and execution. This is a mistake of thinking and you have your ego involved," Scaramucci told CNN.

He warned that if Trump does not reverse course, "unnatural alliances will build up in Washington and outside of Washington."

Trump has been skeptical of the US intelligence community's findings because he is "sore about the questions of the legitimacy of his electoral success," Scaramucci argued.

"The President is conflating the two issues. He's tying the collusion accusation to the irrefutable evidence that the Russians meddled in the election," Scaramucci said, adding that Trump has "got to knock it off."