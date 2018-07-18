Clear

Nap store opens in New York City

The city that never sleeps can now take a nap. That's thanks to mattress startup Casper.

The city that never sleeps can now take a nap. That's thanks to mattress startup Casper.

"When we started Casper four years ago, we wanted to create a place where we could create both products and amazing experiences to help people sleep better," said Neil Parikh, Casper co-founder and COO.

On Wednesday, Casper opened The Dreamery, a place that lets New Yorkers, rest and recharge. Guests arrive through a starlit tunnel. After check-in, they are invited to change into pajamas and grab a sleep mask before hitting the Zzz's in one of the nine nooks.

Parikh gave PIX11 News the first tour on camera of the space.

"You enter this really wonderful zen zone that's been designed exactly for napping, so everything from the scent, to the smell, you can actually meditate inside our pods," said Parikh.

With 42 percent of New Yorkers reporting sleep problems, companies have tried to give city dwellers a place to get some shut-eye. Earlier this year, a similar concept to The Dreamery called Nap York opened in Midtown.

But Casper calls The Dreamery a wellness "social experiment," and says what distinguishes it is the products and services offered. The space will also host community events and classes.

"We're trying to figure out how to encourage this kind of behavior throughout society to get people to take a second and recharge," said Parikh.

Naps costs $25 and last for 45 minutes. The Dreamery is located at 196 Mercer Street and is opened Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

