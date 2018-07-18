Clear

Naked woman runs from car after crash into median

A naked woman escaped from her burning Mercedes-Benz after crashing on a Kearny Mesa street Monday morning.At ...

A naked woman escaped from her burning Mercedes-Benz after crashing on a Kearny Mesa street Monday morning.

At around 4 a.m., San Diego police and fire crews responded to reports of a car that crashed on the median of Linda Vista Road but continued to drive towards Kearny Mesa Road.

After reaching the 3800 block of Convoy Street, the car went over the median, stalled and then caught fire.

Witnesses said the woman, who was unclothed, got out of the vehicle and ran around as she screamed.

Responding officers corralled the woman and helped first responders put her inside an ambulance as she struggled. Police are investigating if the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Firefighters put out the car fire before it became fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported.

