Two inmates are missing from Federal Prison Camp

The U.S. Department of Justice is searching for two inmates who are missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Tucson....

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The U.S. Department of Justice is searching for two inmates who are missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Tucson.

Officials say at around 3:40 p.m. inmates Oscar Delgado and Oscar Estrada were discovered missing.

Delgado is a 32-year-old white male, with brown hair and eyes. He is described as 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds.

Estrada is a 40-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as 5'7" tall, weighing about 175 pounds.

The US Marshals Service along with other law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an internal investigation is underway.

The Federal Prison Camp in Tucson is a minimum security facility that currently houses 140 male offenders according to the DOJ.

Delgado was sentenced to 96 months for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, in the District of North Dakota.

Estrada was sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, in the Southern District of Ohio.

