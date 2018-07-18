Clear

Day care worker charged with child neglect following abuse complaint involving baby

A Milwaukee day care worker is accused of child neglect that led to a 9-month-old baby sustaining multiple injuries....

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Milwaukee day care worker is accused of child neglect that led to a 9-month-old baby sustaining multiple injuries.

Scroll for more content...

According to the criminal complaint, 62-year-old Catherine Junior left five children alone and unsupervised in the day care at Appleton and Burleigh for three to five minutes. Police say other children at the daycare told them that during the time they were left alone, an 11-year-old at the facility pulled the baby's hair, dropped him, and stomped on him.

The complaint says one of the baby's siblings then came outside to get Junior who called the child's mother to pick him up because she believed he was having an allergic reaction.

When the baby's mother arrived, she noticed the child had multiple injuries including bruising, bleeding, and a bite mark. Junior said none of the other children at the daycare told her what had happened to the baby while she was outside and had not noticed the bite mark on his arm.

If convicted, Junior faces up to six years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes