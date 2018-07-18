Clear

70-year-old man leads police on high-speed chase on motorcycle

A 70-year-old man on a motorcycle led Olmsted Township police on a high-speed chase.An officer said he saw the...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 70-year-old man on a motorcycle led Olmsted Township police on a high-speed chase.

An officer said he saw the man going northbound on Sharp Road. The motorcyclist activated in car radar going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

The officer said he activated his emergency lights and sirens and tried to catch up to the motorcycle, which headed toward the dead end of Schady Road. It appeared the motorcyclist was trying to evade, the officer said. According to police, the man tried to drive through the dirt pathway.

The man, identified as John Bryan Jr., dumped the motorcycle on the ground and continued to try and run away on foot towards some brush, police said. The officer said he found Bryan and took him into custody.

Bryan was given a bond and cited for speed, no driver's license, non-compliance suspension and failure to comply, according to police.

