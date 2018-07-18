Clear

Friend of Late Vietnam Vet Speaks Out, Pays for Funeral

It's so incredible to see the support around John Hash's family as they try to navigate life without him.FOX40...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's so incredible to see the support around John Hash's family as they try to navigate life without him.

Scroll for more content...

FOX40 got a call Saturday morning from a man who after seeing our story promised to help Hash's family in a huge way.

A friendship that spanned decades.

"Three times a week, at least three times a week, he'd come see me," said Michael O'Leary, Hash's friend.

The call O'Leary got that his close friend John Hash died from possible heart failure Wednesday was devastating.

"I haven't processed it; there will be a void there, a huge void," said O'Leary.

But it was when O'Leary saw FOX40's story last night about Hash, a Vietnam war hero whose family couldn't afford a proper burial, that he decided to pay for the entire funeral.

"They're worth it. John was my friend and they would do it for me," said O'Leary.

O'Leary is taking his kindness one step further.

"We're going to match every dollar that's donated to help the Hash family," O'Leary said. "His wife needs help."

That money will get Hash's wife of 39 years back on her feet.

O'Leary says he owes it to his friend to honor his death in this way and by speaking out about him after an interesting case of mistaken identity years ago.

"John saw on the News that somebody was killed in an accident in the area I lived in; he thought it was me the name was similar so he raced right over got on camera and told the world what a wonderful person I was," said O'Leary.

But Hash was wrong.

"I said, 'John' he said, 'yes' I said, 'I'm still alive,' so we've often joked, the first one of us to go, we'd do this again," expressed O'Leary.

So here he is.

"I just want to let everyone know what a wonderful person he was," O'Leary said, telling the world about his friend.

If you'd like to help the Nash family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes