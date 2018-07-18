Friend of Late Vietnam Vet Speaks Out, Pays for Funeral

It's so incredible to see the support around John Hash's family as they try to navigate life without him.

FOX40 got a call Saturday morning from a man who after seeing our story promised to help Hash's family in a huge way.

A friendship that spanned decades.

"Three times a week, at least three times a week, he'd come see me," said Michael O'Leary, Hash's friend.

The call O'Leary got that his close friend John Hash died from possible heart failure Wednesday was devastating.

"I haven't processed it; there will be a void there, a huge void," said O'Leary.

But it was when O'Leary saw FOX40's story last night about Hash, a Vietnam war hero whose family couldn't afford a proper burial, that he decided to pay for the entire funeral.

"They're worth it. John was my friend and they would do it for me," said O'Leary.

O'Leary is taking his kindness one step further.

"We're going to match every dollar that's donated to help the Hash family," O'Leary said. "His wife needs help."

That money will get Hash's wife of 39 years back on her feet.

O'Leary says he owes it to his friend to honor his death in this way and by speaking out about him after an interesting case of mistaken identity years ago.

"John saw on the News that somebody was killed in an accident in the area I lived in; he thought it was me the name was similar so he raced right over got on camera and told the world what a wonderful person I was," said O'Leary.

But Hash was wrong.

"I said, 'John' he said, 'yes' I said, 'I'm still alive,' so we've often joked, the first one of us to go, we'd do this again," expressed O'Leary.

So here he is.

"I just want to let everyone know what a wonderful person he was," O'Leary said, telling the world about his friend.

If you'd like to help the Nash family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.