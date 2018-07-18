Children in CT who were separated from parents to be reunited

On Monday, the two children separated from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border, who are in CT, will be reunited with their parents.

A federal judge made the decision on Monday morning.

Last Wednesday, the children appeared in court as a lawsuit was filed on their behalf.

The two children haven't seen their parents in more than one month.

While other lawsuits have been filed against President Donald Trump's immigration policy, this was the first taken on behalf of children.

Connecticut legal services and the "worker and immigration rights advocacy clinic" at Yale law school are representing the two kids, and asked the federal government to reunite them with their parents.

One child is a 14-year-old girl from El Salvador, who came to the United States with her mother after her stepfather was murdered.

The other child is a 9-year-old boy from Honduras, who fled with his father after his grandparents were murdered.

They're currently being held at a detention facility in Groton, which is thousands of miles away from their loved ones.

There will be a hearing on Wednesday, where it is believed the parents will be in court. They were brought to CT from a detention center in Texas.

The Trump administration has been ordered by a California judge to return all children, some 2,000, to be reunited with their parents by July 26, which is next Thursday.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said "Reunification of these two families is a victory for humanity and human rights-but it is only a first step in a long path to recovery. These children have endured unimaginable tragedy and trauma as a result of President Trump's unconstitutional and unconscionable family separation policies. The focus now must be on permanent reunification, and giving the children the care and counseling they need as they pursue asylum here. I will continue to support their legal case, which will hopefully result in permanent and secure reunification of these families," Blumenthal said. "I will continue to hold the Administration accountable for the thousands of other migrant children who remain separated, with no serious plan or strategy for reunification despite court orders."