Police: Man beat up girlfriend with a metal chair for waking him up

A Police arrested a Cape Coral man Sunday after they say he attacked his girlfriend and beat her for waking him up.

Scroll for more content...

37-year-old Steven Barker is in the Lee County Jail, charged with aggravated battery, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency medical care provider, and resisting arrest with violence.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an aggravated battery call in the 600 SE 46th Terrace.

Police say Barker became upset when his live-in girlfriend woke him up. Steven grabbed a metal chair and struck the victim with it several times, put the chair down, began punching her, and then pushed the victim through a glass window causing several injuries.

Officers on scene arrested Barker, who was being uncooperative verbally and physically and then kicked an officer. A TASER was deployed on Steven to gain compliance.

Steven was then taken to a local hospital and while there struck a nurse and scratched another officer.