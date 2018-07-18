Meth bust captured on video by driver

A drug bust captured on video along John Deere Road over the weekend landed one man in jail and resulted in death threats to the citizen who captured the incident with his mobile phone.

Scroll for more content...

Larry Weimer recorded the arrest of Scott Schilde, 48, of by Moline and MEG officers on the side of John Deere Road. He posted the video on social media, where it blew up, he said, with a mixed reaction of people praising it and others critical.

"I did catch one death threat already," he said. "But it's not my fault, and I don't take kindly to threats."

According to police, Schild, of Moline, was in possession of more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine. He remains in custody in the Rock Island County Jail.