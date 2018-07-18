Clear

Colorado family continues to search for baby stolen from crib 32 years ago

The family of Christopher Abeyta continues to search for him after he was stolen from his crib 32 years ago Sunday....

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 12:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The family of Christopher Abeyta continues to search for him after he was stolen from his crib 32 years ago Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

Christopher was asleep in his crib in his Colorado Springs home when someone took him, leaving his family to spend their entire lives searching for him.

"There isn't a time that we have ever stopped searching for him, ever," said Christopher's sister, Denis Alves. "Never imagining we wouldn't have answers as to what happened to him after 30 years."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently released a new age progression photo of Christopher. His family said they have watched him grow up through the years through these computer-generated photos. They remain hopeful that the pictures will bring Christopher home or at least bring them answers.

"Those pictures we have are all we have of him, so they are important to us and it gives us some hope that maybe someone will recognize him if he is out there," said Alves.

Colorado Springs police have a person of interest in the case. It's someone that family members have suspected for years. Christopher's family believes there is enough evidence to get a grand jury investigation open to finally bring closure to the case.

His family will be hosting a rally in front of the Colorado Springs District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 16 at 7:30 a.m. to push the DA to bring the case in front of a grand jury.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes