URGENT - Trump won't endorse US intel assessment of Russian meddling over Putin denial

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday declined to endorse the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was "extremely strong and powerful" in his denial. Instead, the US President repeatedly asked about the Democratic National Committee's email server and Hillary Clinton's missing emails. "I have confidence in both parties," Trump said of Russia and the US intelligence community. "I have real confidence in my intelligence people, but I must tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial," Trump said. Trump said he doesn't "see any reason" why Russia would be responsible for meddling in the 2016 election and said all he can do in his discussions with Putin "is ask the question."