Immigrants not yet American citizens could be allowed to vote in Portland elections

People who live in Portland, but who are not American citizens, could be allowed to vote in city elections.
City councilors are expected to vote Monday whether to schedule a pubic hearing on the issue, which would let legal immigrants vote in city elections.
It could appear on November's ballot.
The measure is sponsored in part by Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling.
