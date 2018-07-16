URGENT - Putin: 'Russia has never interfered' in US domestic politics

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said US President Donald Trump raised the issue of Russian interference in US elections during a bilateral meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, adding that his country had "never interfered and is not going to interfere" in US domestic politics. Describing what he characterized as the "so-called Russian interference in the US electoral process," Putin repeated his longstanding assertion that the Russian state was not involved in attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. "I had to reiterate what I've said on many occasions, including during personal meeting with the president: That Russia has never interfered in and is not going to interfere in US internal affairs, including the elections," Putin said in remarks to the press following the discussions. "If there are any specific materials, if they are presented, we are ready to review them together."