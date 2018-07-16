Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Putin: 'Russia has never interfered' in US domestic politics

(CNN) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said US President Donald Trump raised the issue of Russian interference in ...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said US President Donald Trump raised the issue of Russian interference in US elections during a bilateral meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, adding that his country had "never interfered and is not going to interfere" in US domestic politics. Describing what he characterized as the "so-called Russian interference in the US electoral process," Putin repeated his longstanding assertion that the Russian state was not involved in attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. "I had to reiterate what I've said on many occasions, including during personal meeting with the president: That Russia has never interfered in and is not going to interfere in US internal affairs, including the elections," Putin said in remarks to the press following the discussions. "If there are any specific materials, if they are presented, we are ready to review them together."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Image

Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

Image

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Image

Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Image

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

Image

Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

Image

Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Image

Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

Image

Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st